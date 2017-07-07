Watch: Dae Dae Revives Classic Atlanta Images For “New Wave” Visuals [VIDEO]

Today, Dae Dae released the visuals to his new single, “New Wave,” which is available on all streaming platforms.

Directed by G Visuals, Dae Dae pays homage to the most iconic music videos to come out of Atlanta, GA’s rap scene. Last week, Dae Dae dropped the Nitti Beatz-produced track via Worldstar Hip-Hop. Since 2016, Dae Dae has been making waves outside of Atlanta with his viral hit “Wat U Mean (Aye, Aye, Aye)” cracking the Top 10 on Urban Radio and reaching #66 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Dae Dae’s “Spend It” also gained over 46 million views on YouTube. Both hits were featured on his debut mixtape, 4 Reasons. “New Wave” is the first single off his forthcoming project, 5 Reasons due out later this month.