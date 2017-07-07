Stop The Domestic Violence: “Magnolia” Rapper Playboi Carti Arrested For Battery Against Girlfriend

*woke up like this .. *woke up like this .. A post shared by @playboicarti on Apr 11, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Playboi Carti Arrested For Domestic Battery At LAX

If you’ve become a fan of Playboi Carti and his infectious hit “Magnolia”, then be prepared for the typical “damn, I liked MC such-and-such until they…” disappointment.

According to TMZ, Carti was arrested at LAX after getting into a physical altercation with his girlfriend, Rubi.

Cops and witnesses say Playboi Carti and his lady got into a fight and began to push on another. At some point, Carti allegedly pushed Rubi out the door, then threw her into an Uber.

Cops showed up and put the bracelets on him and took him away. He posted $20,000 bail this morning.

Not sure what kind of backlash Carti will get from this, but putting your hands on a woman is surefire way to be looked upon as a class A scumbag.

