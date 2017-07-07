In Lying Azz White Folk News: Dog Shelter Debunks Lena Dunham’s Disastrous Puppy Fib

Dog Shelter Puts Lena Dunham On Blast After Returning Puppy For Made Up Reasons

Lena Dunham has some explaining to do…

The Girl’s actress put up a puppy PSA about how her dog of 4 years had to be returned to the shelter she rescued it from, because it had been “abused” and went on and on about his “challenging behavior”. Literally, no one asked her to do that. But, she went into detail about Lamby being abused repeatedly before she owned him. Peep her caption:

In return, Yahoo News decided to contact the shelter to see what was up wit Lamby, and they proceed to rip Lena’s azz to doggy chow over her lies.

“We checked the records for Lamby,” Robert Vazquez told Yahoo Celebrity via email. “He was ‘owner surrendered, not enough time,’ so we do not know where she got ‘multiple owners that abused the dog.’” (In her New Yorker piece from March 2013, Dunham said the dog had “three other homes, three other names, but now he’s mine mine mine.”)

“When she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy,” Vazquez continued. “I have pictures of the dog loving on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in the bed with her ‘boyfriend’ in the pages of Vogue.” (Lamby appeared with Lena in a 2014 Vogue spread, which also featuring her co-star Adam Driver. The dog, which seemed like a trained pro, was with the pair on city streets, in bed, and chilling with the pair in the bathroom.) Vazquez says he personally was there “the four times Lena visited Lamby” prior to the adoption “because I’ve been in-charge of the dogs for the last 14-15 years at BARC. If Lamby had a bad past or was abused, do you think BARC would have adopted him to Lena knowing she’s a new star and put her — or the dog — in that situation? We would have told her if the dog had issues. We are a no-kill shelter.We don’t lie about the dogs’ histories because that gets them returned — and mentally it’s not good for dogs….

“It’s just hard to believe the dog was nasty when she took Lamby to every green room with her when Girls was still a thing 4 years ago.”

Why would she volunteer a LIE like that?? So far, Lena hasn’t responded to BARC’s rebuttal to her IG soliloquy.