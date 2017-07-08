Side Chump Strikes Back: Blac Chyna’s D**k Donor Cancels $135,000 Jewelry Gift Over Ho Violations

No Stress Zone🙅🏾‍♂️… Medusa Was a 🐍🖕🏾 Money Motivated💰 A post shared by Only 1 RARRI (@ferraritru3) on Jul 2, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Image via Nicky Nelson/Dimitri Otis/WENN/Getty

Blac Chyna’s Bae Ferrari True Cancels $135,000 Jewelry Gift

Blac Chyna’s exotic car bae, Ferrari aka Rarri True, is NOT going for the banana in the tailpipe the way Rob Kardashian did. Apparently, Rarri was really feelin’ Chyna, either that or he is the most generous side schlong in modern history.

According to TMZ, Rarri had purchased over $135,000 worth of jewelry for his convex caked concubine: $34,850 for a Rolex, $56,500 for a gold necklace and $32,250 for diamond earrings.

However, Blac Chyna will never receive those gifts, because Ferrari believes that Rob Kardashian, as crazy as he might be, isn’t lying and Chyna is a whole ho.

Rarri fully believes in Rob’s claim that Chyna is spreading her coochie all around Orange County and beyond. Ironically, the day the jewelry was to be delivered to Chyna was the same day Rob went hammer on the ‘gram.

It is reported that Rarri contacted Chyna to let her know exactly what she isn’t getting from him.

Cold.