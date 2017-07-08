Puffs & Petty Beef: K. Michelle Puts Joseline’s Cocaína Habit On Blast & She Responds With THIS…

K. Michelle & Joseline Exchange Low Jabs After Puffs & Petty Party

Welp, it looks like Joseline and K. Michelle are probably going to fight this one out until somebody croaks, because neither of them know when to shut up and play nice…

K. Michelle inserted herself into Joseline and Mona Scott Young’s beef by posting up a petty IG video from a girl’s gathering at her “Puffs and Petals” restaurant. Joseline then shot back with an IG photo, seemingly calling the girl clique “rats”.

Now K. has had enough of Joseline’s dirty little mouth. She called Jos all types of crackheads, and Tyrone Biggums, and said she actually saw her snorting coke at her crib, take a look:

Oop!! #KMichelle had more than enough time to address #JoselineHernandez in her comments (SWIPE 😳) 👀👀 #LHHATL A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:39pm PDT

Who is shocked by this? K. actually tagged her rant #freebonnie and that ticked the Puerto Rican princess off. Joseline responded to K, and she came for her motherhood. She says K. Michelle doesn’t even have custody of her own kid. Hit the flip to see.