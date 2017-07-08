Orange Is The New Platinum Without Features: J. Cole Performs In A Prison Jumpsuit

J. Cole Comes Out In Orange Jumpsuit At First Stop On Tour

July 6th marked the first stop on J. Cole’s latest US tour, where he performed for fans in Phoenix, Arizona. The 4 Yours Eyez Only Tour kicked off with a bang as the Fayetville, NC native made an unforgettable entrance to The Talking Stick Resort Arena. Cole walked into the arena sporting the typical orange prison jumpsuit while also being surrounded on both sides by police officers. On the back of the suit were the words, “property of” followed by a blank white space.

J.Cole is wearing a Prison Jumpsuit as his tour Attire. pic.twitter.com/L7z7OlqtER — Justin (@Dreamvillian90) July 7, 2017

The next stop on J. Cole’s tour is tonight in Las Vegas, NV, so we’ll find out if this jumpsuit stunt is going to be something he uses as an entrance for every show, or if it was a one-time thing for the tour opener. To state the obvious, it seems Cole is using this tour to present a much deeper message than in his previous shows.

He could possibly be drawing inspiration from fellow “conscious” rapper Andre 3000, who on Outkast’s 2014 reunion tour wore jumpsuits with a new statement on them every night. Sayings included, “across cultures darker people suffer most, why?” and “ok, hand over the cure and stop playing.” Those prison-like jumpsuits definitely made a huge statement, and it’s possible Cole is trying to do the same with his 4 Your Eyez Only Tour. More power to you!