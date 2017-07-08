Exclusive: Steve Harvey Says Ex-Wife’s Suit Is Her Latest Harassment Tactic

Game Show Host & Actor Fires Back In $60 Million Suit By Ex-Wife

Steve Harvey has hit back at his ex-wife’s $60 million lawsuit that alleges he tortured her, held her against her will and even “murdered her soul.”

Steve filed court docs last week asking that the judge throw Mary Vaughn’s case out because he said he said her lawsuit was frivolous and didn’t have a leg to stand on.

In court docs, Steve characterized his second wife as a woman who hasn’t been able to get over their 2005 divorce and has mounted a campaign of harassment, frivolous lawsuits and media slander for years.

“Unwilling to move on with her life, Ms. Vaughn has engaged in a prolonged pattern of harassment and vexatious litigation against Mr. Harvey that has resulted in four separate injunction orders and a judicial finding of contempt against Ms. Vaughn for violating these orders on at least 20 occasions,” Steve’s answer, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

Mary is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, child endangerment, conspiracy, breach of contract, torture, kidnapping – and bizarrely, “soul murder.”

According to her complaint, Mary said that Steve inflicted “prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering.” Mary said she tried to commit suicide by self-medicating in a bid to stop her pain and said that both Steve and his lawyer had caused her prolonged “severe emotional distress.” She want’s $60 million in damages.

But Steve said Mary’s allegations were poorly explained in her court docs and barred by the statute of limitations. Steve also said her claims can’t be brought to trial because they were handed through the ex couple’s divorce.

Steve and Mary were married from 1996 through 2005, and have one son. Two years later, Steve married his third and current wife, Marjorie.