Clear Her Name: Florida Police Rescind Fault On Venus Williams Over Fatal Car Crash

Police Rescind Conclusion That Venus Williams Caused Florida Crash

Police have rescinded their conclusion that Venus was at fault for a car crash that resulted in the death of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. Yesterday, we reported the video of the actual crash. It appears that the driver of the car that struck Venus was the one moving a bit too quickly, while Venus was waiting for a car in front of her to move so that she could clear the intersection. Now the police agree that Venus was not at fault.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department released a statement saying:

After the initial investigation was conducted, new evidence into the incident was located. Video surveillance footage was obtained from a community south of the intersection which recorded the traffic crash. Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal.

They’ve found that Venus lawfully entered the intersection. The family of Barson has already drawn up a wrongful death suit against the star. This might actually throw a wrench their pay day plans…thoughts?