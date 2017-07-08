Fists Up: Philando Castile’s Classmates Award Scholarship To Deserving Young Man In His Honor

Philando Castile Scholarship Awarded To Young Man On Anniversary Of His Death

Philando Castile’s high school classmates are keeping his name alive and helping out young black scholars at the same time. A group of Central High School alumni from Castile’s graduating class of 2001 started a $5,000 scholarship to be awarded to a young man of color each year according to MPR News.

This year they honored their first scholar, Marques Watson, who graduated from Central High School this year. This came exactly one year after he was killed by police officer, Jeronimo Yanez.

Marcus is already set to attend St. Paul College for two years to study mechanical engineering before transferring to a HBCU. Marcus said his family was “screaming and happy” that he has this chance to continue his education.

“Before I received this scholarship, I had no way … at all, that I was going to be able to help myself, and my family really has no money to help me,” Watson said. “This scholarship is great because it takes a little weight off my shoulders.”

The scholarship committee is now hoping to raise $100,000 to be able to form an endowment for the award.