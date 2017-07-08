Hi Hater: Maryland Gov. Investigates Wealthy Black PG County For High School Graduation Fraud

Image via Larry French/Getty

Maryland Governor Looks Into Allegations Of Graduation Fraud In PG County

Prince George’s County has 5 of the top 10 richest Black neighborhoods in America according to Atlanta Black Star. It stands to reason that communities like PG County where there are stable homes and economic empowerment would likely yield an above average high school graduation rate.

However, according to the Washington Post, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is skeptical of all the #blackexcellence taking place just outside the nation’s capitol.

Governor Hogan has launched an investigation into PG County school’s where there have been allegations that teachers are finessing students’ grades to increase the graduation rate.

The CEO of Prince George’s County Schools, Kevin Maxwell, denies any such thing.

We’re definitely gonna keep an eye on this one. If Governor Hogan doesn’t come back with some hard evidence then this whole investigation into one of the wealthiest Black communities in America is gonna look REAL funny in the light.