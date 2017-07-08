Black Arizona Grad Visiting Greece Jumped And Killed Outside Bar [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Black College Grad On Greek Vacation Beaten To Death Over Bar Dispute

SMH. A 22-year-old University of Arizona student was reportedly beaten to death outside a bar by a dozen peole while on vacation on a Greek island. ABC Reports say Austin Native Bakari Henderson had gotten into an argument with a bouncer inside the bar and things escalted. People joined in, beaten the young man unconscious.

Greek Police have arrested a 34-year-old Greek man and a 32-year-old British man of Serbian origin, on murder charges, according to New York Daily News.

