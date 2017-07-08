R.I.P. ‘True Blood’ Actor Nelsan Ellis AKA “Lafayette” Dead At Age 39

Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Nelsan Ellis Of True Blood Fame Dead At 39

Sad news breaking just now, Nelsan Ellis of the long-running hit HBO show True Blood, has died at the far-too-young age of 39 according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His manager, Emily Gerson Saines, tells THR:

“Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure,” Saines said. “He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

Says HBO:

“We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis,” HBO said in a statement. “Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of True Blood. Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.”

True Blood creator Alan Ball:

“Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me. Working with him was a privilege.”

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to Nelsan’s family.