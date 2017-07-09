Hit ‘Em Up: Culture Vultures Kendall & Kylie Sued For Using Tupac’s Image On Their Trash T-Shirts

WELP!

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Sued For Tupac T-Shirts

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are facing a lawsuit for those ridiculously headazz Tupac t-shirts. As previously reported the culture vultures were obliterated for shopping around $125 Tupac and Biggie shirts superimposed with their faces on them.

Kendall and Kylie printed their faces over Tupac and Biggie portraits for their latest tee offerings.https://t.co/vVJNzIcc61 pic.twitter.com/8vFEdOuAlW — HYPEBEAST (@HYPEBEAST) June 28, 2017

Now they’re facing the consequences for their actions in the form of a lawsuit. According to TMZ the photographer who took at least one of the iconic shots of Tupac they used is suing the Jenner sisters.

Michael Miller who previously photographed Eazy-E, Angelina Jolie and Jack Nicholson is suing for any profits made off the shirts. Miller also added in his suit that he NEVER wanted to work with the Jenners, especially Kendall since her Pepsi disaster.

No word yet on if they’ll also face a suit for the Biggie shirts, but B.I.G.’s mother Violetta Wallace is already BIG mad over them.

