Snack Time: Ashanti Sets Out Her Yammy Deliciousness In An Itty Bitty Bikini

- By Bossip Staff
Good googly moogly…

Ashanti Poses In Bikini

It’s no secret that Ashanti’s got a bangin’ baaaaaawdy and she recently set it out on Instagram. The banger whose yammy deliciousness has been the subject of many a Bossip headline, recently reminded fans that she’s still got it while rocking a white ‘kini and Jordans.
“because I didn’t wanna wear heels,” she captioned the photo.

‘Shanti just keeps blessing us. Aren’t you pleased?

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

More of her bangin’ azz bikini baaaawdy on the flip.

This guy just couldn't let me live!! 😩 My nephew @lilbougiee #7's

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Island gyal… 🇯🇲❤ ➡️

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Keep a cool head… 🇯🇲 bikini @sweetheatbikinis

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Jamrock ❤🇯🇲 ➡️

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

