Snack Time: Ashanti Sets Out Her Yammy Deliciousness In An Itty Bitty Bikini

Ashanti Poses In Bikini

It’s no secret that Ashanti’s got a bangin’ baaaaaawdy and she recently set it out on Instagram. The banger whose yammy deliciousness has been the subject of many a Bossip headline, recently reminded fans that she’s still got it while rocking a white ‘kini and Jordans.

“because I didn’t wanna wear heels,” she captioned the photo.

Well………… because I didn't wanna wear heels….. 🙄 #7s #yourstilettosarestuckinthegrass 😩🤣 A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

‘Shanti just keeps blessing us. Aren’t you pleased?

#sayless A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

More of her bangin’ azz bikini baaaawdy on the flip.