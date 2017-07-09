BakariHenderson 22-Year-Old Black Tourist Beaten To Death In Greece, 8 Suspects Arrested

BREAKING: Bakari Henderson, a University of Arizona student according to his Facebook page, killed in Greece early this morning, per NYDN. pic.twitter.com/igERxd2ndx — Scott Coleman (@ScottColemanTNN) July 7, 2017

Bakari Henderson Beaten To Death In Greece

A 22-year-old tourist on a Greek island vacation recently lost his life after he was beaten to death by a mob. Greek police report that Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, died Friday after suffering fatal head injuries in the beating.

According to The Washington Post, Bakari who recently graduated from the University of Arizona, was in a bar with friends in Laganas, a tourist village on the island of Zakynthos, when he got into a fist fight with another man.

The fight then spilled outside where more people jumped in. Surveillance footage shows that the suspects continued to beat Bakari even after he was unconscious. Bakari died at a hospital.

The Post adds that eight people have been arrested and will be charged in connection with his death according to ANA-MPA.

The suspects arrested include a 32-year-old Serbian, a 34-year-old Greek and six other unidentified Serbians.

His family has since released a statement that reads,

“As you can imagine, our family is devastated by the recent loss of our beloved son Bakari Jaward Henderson. Bakari loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and meeting new people. He was a big thinker and enjoyed coming up with new business ventures. Bakari was an inspiration to all he met. He loved life to the fullest.”

This is such sad, sad, news.

We hope his family gets the justice they deserve.