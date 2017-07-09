Puff & Petty Petals AGAIN: Joseline Shades K. Michelle & She Claps Back
Joseline Hernandez Blasts K. Michelle Again
The petty Mona Scott-Young fueled beef between K. Michelle and Joseline Hernandez is still going strong. As previously reported Joseline’s BIG mad that K is #TeamMona despite Jos’ numerous claims that Mona owes her money. That lead to that epic clap back from K. Michelle about alleged coke use and Joseline blasting K for “not taking care of her kid.”
Now Joseline’s back with another petty message, this time about singer/Puff & Petals lounge owner’s singing career.
“You do the math hoe!!!! Tour now!! Cause your future ain’t promise,” wrote Joseline under a picture of J. Lo [her] and Angie Stone [K. Michelle].
Uhhh, is she serious??? “The Spanish rock star” really might not wanna go there with K. Michelle.
What do YOU think about Joseline blasting K again???
See how K. Michelle clapped back on the flip.
K is using Joseline’s 28-day fitness challenge to air out her alleged cocaine use.
MESSY!