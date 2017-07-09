Puff & Petty Petals AGAIN: Joseline Shades K. Michelle & She Claps Back

- By Bossip Staff
Here we go again…

Joseline Hernandez Blasts K. Michelle Again

The petty Mona Scott-Young fueled beef between K. Michelle and Joseline Hernandez is still going strong. As previously reported Joseline’s BIG mad that K is #TeamMona despite Jos’ numerous claims that Mona owes her money. That lead to that epic clap back from K. Michelle about alleged coke use and Joseline blasting K for “not taking care of her kid.”

Now Joseline’s back with another petty message, this time about singer/Puff & Petals lounge owner’s singing career.

“You do the math hoe!!!! Tour now!! Cause your future ain’t promise,” wrote Joseline under a picture of J. Lo [her] and Angie Stone [K. Michelle].

Uhhh, is she serious??? “The Spanish rock star” really might not wanna go there with K. Michelle.

What do YOU think about Joseline blasting K again???

See how K. Michelle clapped back on the flip.

K is using Joseline’s 28-day fitness challenge to air out her alleged cocaine use.

Not again #KMichelle 😩 By the way that hair is laid DOWNNN ☝🏾#TSRHairDosAndDonts (View previous post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

MESSY!

#KMichelle has more time 😩😩 She just got on IG Live to throw a little more salt on #JoselineHernandez!

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

😏😏😏😏

A post shared by Management:JoselineHernandez (@joseline) on

