ISSA Couple: Amber Rose And New Boo 21 Savage Rock Matching ‘Fits For Hollyweird Date Night

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose boyfriend 21 Savage seen clubbing at the Peppermint club, in West Hollywood, CA Picture by: Roshan Perera (Roshan Perera/SplashNews)

Amber Rose Rocks Matching Outfits With Boyfriend 21 Savage

If 21 Savage’s recent interview wasn’t enough to convince you that he and Amber Rose are the real deal Holyfield we’ve got the photographic evidence here… They’re now dressing alike!

The pair were photographed together after a night out at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood Saturday.

Amber Rose boyfriend 21 Savage seen clubbing at the Peppermint club, in West Hollywood, CA Picture by: Roshan Perera(Roshan Perera/SplashNews)

Are you feelin the matching fits?

(Roshan Perera/SplashNews)

