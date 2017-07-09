Fatal Shooting At A Gender Reveal Party In Cincinnati Leaves 9 People Injured

Shooting At Gender Reveal Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured

What is always a very happy, life changing moment for many couples turned into a nightmare late Saturday night when the Cincinnati police received a call regarding a shooting that took place at a gender reveal party. There were nine people shot total–three of them being children–with one fatality. There is no known motive for the shooting, and no suspects for who pulled the trigger. The police call was placed at1:20 p.m. about reports of a shooting at a house in Colerain Township, a private residence.

Though it is known that there was one citizen shot that resulted in death, the condition of the other eight who were wounded is still unknown. They were transferred to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center respectively. It is thought that all of the subjects are still seeking medical care, though the condition of the victims has not yet been released. On the bright side, it has been reported that none of the three children who were involved in the shooting have any life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is still being held and none of those involved have spoken with detectives as of yet.