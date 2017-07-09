Bye Bye, Bosh: Chris Bosh Writes Open Letter To Miami After Being Waived By The Heat

Chris Bosh Shares Open Letter To The City Of Miami

It’s the end of an era.

Chris Bosh’s time as a Miami Heat player have come to a close, and he’s paying tribute to the city that has shown him so much love for the past 7 years. He published a letter on his website titled, “A letter to Miami,” beginning the heartfelt walk down memory lane with, “wow, what a ride!” Though Bosh hasn’t been able to play any games since February of 2016 due to injuries, The Heat officially waived him from the team last week.

After blood clots shut down his break in both the 2014-2015 season and the following year, Chris failed his pre-season physical last season and wasn’t able to play even one game. Nothing in his letter addresses whether or not he will look into playing ball for any other team in the future or upcoming season, but under NBA rules, he cannot play for The Heat ever again.

#1 will forever have its place in South Beach. #ThankYouChr1s pic.twitter.com/JLDFgMpwp7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 6, 2017

In his letter to Miami, Bosh seems sentimental, describing all of the friendships he’s built, weddings he attended, and a love of Miami’s Spanish culture. It’s not all positive recollections in his letter though, he also recalls those very blood clots that took him out of the game:

“And then came not being able to play the game I love, the game that I’ve spent a lifetime working to master and evolve with and find success in,” Bosh wrote. “I was very upset for a long time. They say you just have to play the cards that you’re dealt and that’s another lesson I truly understand now. Learning that information about my health during All-Star Weekend was extremely tough.”

Even though Bosh is not finishing out his contract with the Miami Heat, he will be paid the remaining $52.1 million from the last two years of his contract. There have been talks of him returning to television after his stint as an analyst for Turner Sports late last season. The blood clots that keep impeding Chris are said to be career-ending, but no official announcement has been made regarding his next steps. He ends his letter by thanking all of his supporters and expressing his own uncertainty about the next steps of his journey.

“Thank you to everyone—here in Miami, across the nation and around the world—who has been a part of #TeamBosh. I hope you will continue to follow me on my journey, wherever that leads me.”