Turn Up Tots: North West And Penelope Disick Go Hard For P’s 5th Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
North West And Penelope Disick Make Big Party Plans
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has had a best friend since birth in her older cousin Penelope Disick. This weekend P turned five and North was right by her side to celebrate. Cute right?
Gotta love it when you got so much money your kids play in shoes that cost more than some folks rent, riiiight?
Hit the flip for more from P’s birthday.
If you didn’t already know P. is about that Mermaid life.