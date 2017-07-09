Turn Up Tots: North West And Penelope Disick Go Hard For P’s 5th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has had a best friend since birth in her older cousin Penelope Disick. This weekend P turned five and North was right by her side to celebrate. Cute right?

Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Gotta love it when you got so much money your kids play in shoes that cost more than some folks rent, riiiight?

If you didn’t already know P. is about that Mermaid life.

birthday mood

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

part 1

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

part 2

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

