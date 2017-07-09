Turn Up Tots: North West And Penelope Disick Go Hard For P’s 5th Birthday

North West And Penelope Disick Make Big Party Plans

Party Planning A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Kim Kardashian’s daughter North has had a best friend since birth in her older cousin Penelope Disick. This weekend P turned five and North was right by her side to celebrate. Cute right?

Happy Birthday my sweet P! Thank you for being the best friend to my North! I love you! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 8, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Gotta love it when you got so much money your kids play in shoes that cost more than some folks rent, riiiight?

