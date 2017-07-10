Hypocri-Z? Is It Fair To Be Mad At Jay-Z For Charging Hundreds For Tickets After Lecturing Us About Spending?

Jay-Z Charging Too Much For Concert?

Jay-Z spent his whole entire album lambasting people for wasteful spending, making money phones and going to strip clubs. He was praised for his financial brilliance. Because, remember, he’s a businessman, man. Well people who were all in on his money talk now are going in on Jay for the cost of his newly-announced concert tickets.

Me copping tickets in my price range to see Hov. pic.twitter.com/qyDtykpLgn — Billy Axelrod (@kNo_Mercy) July 10, 2017

The question, here, is: “can Jay charge hundreds of dollars while telling people to save up all of their money?” This has caused some slander and jokes. But here’s the thing, these people are still probably going to buy tickets. And Jay probably didn’t set the price on the tickets, anyway. Aaaaaand Jay’s album is about spending money if you got it and not spending cash you don’t have. But hey, the jokes are still funny, though. Take a look.