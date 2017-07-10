Congratulations? Tyler The Creator Rumored To Come Out As Gay On Flower Boy Song ‘I Ain’t Got Time!’
Image via Scott Dudelson/WireImage
Tyler The Creator Sparks Gay Rumors With “I Ain’t Got Time!” And “Garden Shed”
Tyler, The Creator has said a LOT of wild s#!t on the mic over his illustrious and incendiary career, so we’re kinda taking this one with a grain of salt, but still…
The Odd Future frontman was set to release his new solo album, Flower Boy, in a few weeks, however, the internet wanted it sooner. Much sooner. Like last night soon. Upon it’s leak, fans began to take notice of the lyrics on a song entitled “I Ain’t Got Time!”. Uproxx breaks it down:
“Next line will have ’em like ‘Whoa’ / I been kissing white boys since 2004,”
Now, for Tyler, a bar like that is somewhat par for the course, however, the often troll-y MC doubled down on his homosexual history on a SECOND song off the album “Garden Shed” featuring Estelle:
“That was real love I was in, Ain’t no reason to pretend” he says on the track before spitting “All my friends was lost / They couldn’t read the signs / I didn’t want to talk / I tell ’em my location and they ain’t want to walk” a few bars later.
If that isn’t enough, there was this 2-year-old tweet that also must be taken with a fair amount of Lawry’s:
Just a few weeks ago, we reported that Tyler was spotted rockin’ a wedding ring, but thus far, no sign of a significant other.
We’re sure Tyler will address these questions as he does promo interviews for the album. Until then, we’ll just offer him a “congrats” and wait to hear otherwise.
What do you think? Sincere or stunt?