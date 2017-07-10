Motherland Madness: Miss South Africa Gets Apartheid Fried For Wearing Gloves To Greet Black Kids

So for hygiene purposes tell me Demi Leigh do eat with gloves at home… Or Nah? pic.twitter.com/0FK5FqUOdG — Luna Lovegood (@Luyanda_D__) July 5, 2017

Image via Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Miss South Africa Slammed For Using Gloves Around Black Children

Things took a sharp turn in The Motherland when Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, did some community service at a soup kitchen in Soweto.

While meeting and greeting some local children, many on social media noticed that the mixed race Nel-Peters was wearing gloves while she interacting with the Black kids, some of whom have HIV. The historical hurt of apartheid is still VERY pertinent in South Africa and raw nerves are still very much exposed.

All volunteers were asked to wear gloves when handling food for hygiene purposes. — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) July 5, 2017

The official Twitter account of the reigning Miss South Africa tried to do some early damage control, but the images had already circulated and there was no putting that toothpaste back into the tube.

To everyone asking about the gloves, I truly hope that you'll hear my heart and understand that it came from a place of wanting to do good. pic.twitter.com/Pl5amM2gEM — Demi-LeighNel-Peters (@DemiLeighNP) July 5, 2017

