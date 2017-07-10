Motherland Madness: Miss South Africa Gets Apartheid Fried For Wearing Gloves To Greet Black Kids
Image via Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Miss South Africa Slammed For Using Gloves Around Black Children
Things took a sharp turn in The Motherland when Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, did some community service at a soup kitchen in Soweto.
While meeting and greeting some local children, many on social media noticed that the mixed race Nel-Peters was wearing gloves while she interacting with the Black kids, some of whom have HIV. The historical hurt of apartheid is still VERY pertinent in South Africa and raw nerves are still very much exposed.
The official Twitter account of the reigning Miss South Africa tried to do some early damage control, but the images had already circulated and there was no putting that toothpaste back into the tube.
No even a personal apology could stop the roast train. Flip the page to peep the reactions.