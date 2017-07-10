So Sad: ‘True Blood’ Actor Nelsan Ellis Died From Alcohol Withdrawl

Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Nelsan Ellis’ Family Confirms Cause Of Death

The family of a “True Blood” actor who unfortunately passed away is sharing new details on his death. Over the weekend Nelsan Ellis, 39, died after complications from heart failure.

Now his family is noting that the heart failure was from Ellis’ secret battle with addiction. In an effort to help other potential addicts, the late actor’s family tells The Hollywood Reporter through his manager Emily Gerson Saines, that he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse for years.

As a result on the day of his death, he had several health complications that ultimately cost him his life.

“After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control. On the morning of Saturday July 8th, after four days in Woodhull Hospital, Nelsan was pronounced dead. Nelsan was a gentle, generous and kind soul. He was a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, and a great friend to those that were lucky enough to know him. Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life. His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

How brave of his family to share his secret addiction.

Our sincerest thoughts and prayers go out to his family.