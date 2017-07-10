New Music: Malachiae Warren Feat. Lloyd “I’m Down” [AUDIO]

Capitol/Motown Artist Malachiae Warren Drops New Single Featuring Lloyd

Y’all already know how we feel about our R&B music around here! We’re excited to see Street Love/Capitol/Motown Records artist Malachiae Warren ready the release of his upcoming album. His new single “I’m Down” features Lloyd. Check it out below:

Shout out to Big Jasper with the dope Boyz II Men sample on this jawn… Definitely bringing that ’90’s flavor.

You can download the song HERE