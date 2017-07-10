Just Being Honest: Sevyn Says She Once Contemplated Suicide

So sad…

Sevyn Reveals Depression Battle

Sevyn is revealing intimate details about her personal life including a serious battle with depression. The “Just Being Honest” songstress is revealing that she secretly contemplated ending her life and only her family members knew about it.

“I dealt with depression on a very serious level for like a year-and-a-half, and I never said anything to my fans,” Sevyn told Vibe Vixen. “Obviously, my mom and my dad and my brother, a few family members, knew about it — but it was really, really hard. I wanted to kill myself, I really did. And through my family, and God and prayer, it turned around.

So what triggered Sevyn’s bout with depression? Turning 30.

“Turning 30 was a big trigger for me,” added Sevyn. “This is not like when you graduate high school and you get your diploma. You go to college for four years, or whatever period of time, and you get your degree. You did it, and you get to move on. I’ve literally been doing the same exact thing every day with the same amount of intensity and focus, since I was 15 years old. To look up and be 30 years old, and to feel like this hasn’t happened yet, but you can’t quit because you’re just going to be throwing away all the years that you put into it [music]. That in itself can take a toll. I don’t care what you do in life, you want to be successful, you want to feel like you accomplished certain things.”

We’re so glad to see that Sevyn’s in a much better place. She’s currently promoting her debut album “Girl Disrupted” that hit stores July 7.

