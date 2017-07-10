He Really Exists Y’all… Kenya Moore Finally Bestows A Photo Of Her Newlywed Hubby Upon Us
- By Bossip Staff
Since her surprise wedding earlier this summer, Kenya Moore has been extremely private, but maybe the news that RHOA execs expect her husband to do his part when the next season rolls around has her ready to open up. Kenya posted this photo of her new hubs Marc Daly this weekend…
There’s a lot going on between the shadow and the baseball cap, but he seems like a handsome and nice fellow.
Kenya posted this photo from their wedding just days ago as well.
Do you think Kenya is being cautious after sharing too much too soon about her other relationships?