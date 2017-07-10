Emmett Still: Black Arizona Grad #BakariHenderson May Have Been Beaten To Death For Requesting Photo With Waitress

Police Shed Light On Argument That Led To Fatal Beating Of Black Tourist In Greece

This story is downright sickening and the more we learn, the more upset we become.

According to the latest NY Daily News reports, Bakari Henderson, a recent University of Arizona graduate visiting Greece to work on a photoshoot, may have been beaten to death as the result of an argument over a request to take a photo.

On Sunday Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported that witnesses say Henderson and his friends wanted to take a photo with a waitress at the Bar Code bar but that request upset a bouncer. It’s still unclear how things escalated from there.

Henderson graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in in business administration and sports management just two weeks ago. The 22-year-old was visiting the isle of Zakynthos when he was killed early Friday morning.

Greek police have arrested two bar employees and charged them with murder while another six Serbian tourists have been arrested in the days since the attack.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe Henderson’s family has established to bring him home for burial, you may do so HERE.

In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images