Everybody Freak Out: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Tweeted Out A Baby Emoji
- By Bossip Staff
It seems like we weren’t paying Nicki Minaj the attention she so desperately wants these days, so she took matters into her own hands. Late Monday night she tweeted out a baby emoji, like so:
So you know what happened. The Barbs went into action, speculating, freaking out and assuming Nas put a baby in those smithereens-smashed cakes.
It’s probably a whole lot of nothing, but we can still let the freak outs fly. Take a look.