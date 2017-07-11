Everybody Freak Out: Here’s What Happened When Nicki Minaj Tweeted Out A Baby Emoji

Nicki Minaj Tweets Baby Emoji

It seems like we weren’t paying Nicki Minaj the attention she so desperately wants these days, so she took matters into her own hands. Late Monday night she tweeted out a baby emoji, like so:

👶🏽 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2017

So you know what happened. The Barbs went into action, speculating, freaking out and assuming Nas put a baby in those smithereens-smashed cakes.

Y'all actually think she will tell us that she's pregnant? pic.twitter.com/j1xPrpZi73 — Nicki's Baby (@AyodeleMinaj) July 11, 2017

It’s probably a whole lot of nothing, but we can still let the freak outs fly. Take a look.