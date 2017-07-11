Bird(man) Beef: Keyshia Cole Sued For $4 Million By Birdman’s Old Side Chick

Keyshia Cole Faces Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit

Keyshia Cole’s old relationship is coming back to haunt her…in court.

You may or may not remember, Keyshia and Birdman were dating for a hot minute back in 2014. The random match ended in even more random piano grinding and eventually Keyshia jumping a supposed side jawn that she believed Birdman was hiding from her.

According to TMZ, Keyshia popped into Birdman’s LA penthouse in 2014, found Sabrina Mercadel, jumped to conclusions and whooped some azz. Now, Mercadel is suing Keyshia — three years later, oddly — for financial and physical damages to the tune of $4 million.

Just how did she reach that number? Well, it breaks down to $1.5 million for pain and suffering, $500,000 for emotional distress, $2 million for the loss of the use of a body part (huh?), $200,000 for future medical expenses, $50,000 for the loss of earnings and another $300,000 for the future loss of earnings.

In the paperwork, Sabrina insists her relationship with Birdman was “plutonic”… so we aren’t exactly sure how professionally put together this case is. The judge plans to review and approve each amount.

We’re just wondering which body part she’s claiming she can’t use anymore.

Getty