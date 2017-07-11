No Baby Mama Drama: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Agree To 50/50 Custody Split For Baby Dream

Rob And Chyna Agree To Joint Custody Of Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian may have to stay hundreds of feet from his former fiancee, but he’ll have no issues kicking it with their daughter, Dream.

Sources tell TMZ that Rob and Chyna already have the custody thing on lock. They’ve been operating on an inormal 50/50 arrangement as long as Dream has been alive.

Rob already takes care of Dream 4 days a week, with Blac Chyna caring for her kid the other 3. All the nannies and nurses are always present wherever they’re supposed to be that day.

Apparently, that’s the one thing they agree on, so neither one of them plans to go to court to get anything else arranged.

Getty/WENN