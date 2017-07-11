Tupac Ain’t Die For This: Blac Youngsta Posts Pic Of Himself Hanging On A Cross

Blac Youngsta Irritates Everyone With Latest Instagram Pic

Every rapper nowadays seems to think comparing themself/paying tribute to Tupac is necessary, but sometimes things are just better left unsaid. The latest in the Hip Hop game to…uhhh…honor(?) Pac is Blac Youngsta, who posted an interesting picture on Instagram yesterday.

The picture of him tied up to a cross is already offensive enough, but the caption reads, “HAIL MARY COME WITH ME. R.I.P TUPAC.” So now, not only is Youngsta offending individuals’ religion, but he’s degrading Tupac’s name by comparing himself to him. And, to be fair to Pac, his Makaveli cover only features an animated version of him on the cross, not the real thing.

Comments quickly rolled in on the picture, with a whole lot of them being increasingly negative. People naturally started asking him to delete the blasphemous photo, and some even offered him actual money–up to $10,000–to take the picture down.

Apparently Blac Youngsta was in the process of shooting a music video, though he pulls stunts like this all the time. Jay-Z was quick to defend rappers like Young Thug on ‘4:44,’ for his self-comparisons to Pac, saying “like 2Pac ain’t have a nose ring too,” but it’s not likely Hov would jump on Youngsta’s bandwagon with a defense.