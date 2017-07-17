Baecation ﻿Yams: Odell Beckham Jr. Seen Swirling It In Cancun With A Thicky Thighed Becky 

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 13

Getty Images

The Swirl: Odell Beckham Jr. And Girlfriend Polyxeni Ferfeli Seen Splashing It Up In Cancun

Odell Beckham Jr was seen getting his endorphins rolling with a super thick piece of white meat out in Cancun. TMZ cameras caught the two love birds frolicking out in the ocean. According to their report, Odell and his vanilla Queen,, Polyxemi Ferfeli, have been dating quietly since April. Take a look at them.

 

Here’s an IG shot of Polyxeni Ferfeli when she’s not all wet and caught off guard. Do you think they make a cute couple??

 

Hit the flip for more of ODBJ’s bae’s sizzling photos.

View this post on Instagram

❣️

A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

View this post on Instagram

🐚

A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

 

 

View this post on Instagram

👋🏼

A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

View this post on Instagram

When you're the definition of extra #pearlinvasion

A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    When the big apple be digging your outfit 🍎🍦🍭

    A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🐤

    A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🐥🐥🐥

    A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🐤🐤🐤

    A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🦄🌈🦄 #sugarandspice

    A post shared by P🍓 (@polyxeni_f) on

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213
    Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Coupled Up

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.