Can’t Get Right: Aaron Carter Hit With DUI Five Days After Bragging He Wouldn’t Go Out Like Shia LaBeouf

Aaron Carter Said “You Won’t Catch Me Getting DUIs” Days Before Arrest

SMH… If you missed it, Aaron Carter was arrested in Habersham County, Georgia, Saturday July 15 on DUI charges. Carter, 29, reportedly refused to submit to a DUI test. Carter’s girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car at the time and was also arrested. On Sunday Carter posted his $4,610 bond and was released from jail. However, his girlfriend is still in jail, as she is still yet to pay her bail of $4,360. Carter is facing several misdemeanor charges including, DUI, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come … https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Ironically, a few hours before his arrest, Carter tweeted that he would be unable to make a performance in Kansas City due to “transportation issues.”

Sunday Carter tweeted:

I'm coming to get you baby — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 16, 2017

We’re assuming that one is about getting his girl outta jail…

Meanwhile TMZ posted this video of Carter boasting he’d never get caught out there like Shia LaBeouf.

Aaron tweeted out this statement about his arrest:

Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017