Stay Safe, Black Folk: NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For State Of Missouri

NAACP Warns Travelers That Civil Rights Might Not Be Respected In Missouri

The NAACP has issued a travel advisory for the state of Missouri, warning travelers that their basic civil rights may be violated if they go there. This advisory is due to things including data indicating higher traffic stop rates for black drivers, it also notes a number of actions taken by Missouri lawmakers that could have adverse affects on minorities filing for discrimination suits.

The travel advisory also cites certain legislation, including Senate Bill 43. The measure takes effect in August and tightens state requirements for filing discrimination lawsuits. Governor Eric Greitens helped pass that measure, he responded to questions about the decision during a visit to Kansas City on Friday.

Governor Greitens explains, “SB43 was a really important bill. What SB43 did was it brought Missouri standards in line with the Federal Government and 38 other states, so now Missouri is using the same standards that are used to analyze claims under the civil rights act of 1964,”

This advisory was put in place in June, but was only officially pushed forward on Thursday during the NAACP national conference in Baltimore.