Sofia Vergara And Her 45-Year-Old Tig Ol’ Bitties Pose Nude For Women’s Health

Sofia Vergara Poses Nude For Women’s Health Cover

Sofia Vergara is the cover star for the September issue of Women’s Health, and talks about getting into the spirit of posing nude at 45, saying: “I told [my rep], ‘I’m going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!’ People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different.” She tugs at the not-exactly-loose flesh on the back of her tan hand. “I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, ‘Sh-t! What do I do with these?’ ” Eventually, though, Sophia told Women’s Health, “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine.”

Her husband isn’t exactly on the same page as her, saying, “Joe’s like, ‘F-ck, you’re going to be naked in everything now? Why?'” The Modern Family star spoke on everything from her daily diet to her cheat days on her honeymoon in Rome. She also mentioned that she’s almost always wearing make-up, partly because when she first met her now husband, he told her he admired how well put-together she was.

Sofia speaks very candidly in the cover story, and explains the reason for most of her success being hard work. She explains, “often I haven’t been the youngest or most intelligent girl in the room, but I always, always am the hardest-working one. Dreams don’t happen if you just sit down and accept things.”