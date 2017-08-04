Thank God For Being Nosy: Plane Passenger Spots Man’s Texts About Sexually Abusing Kids

Woman On Plane Sees Fellow Passenger’s Text Messages About Sexual Abuse

Whether it’s our significant other or a total stranger, we all peek over at the phones of those sitting close to us. It’s nosey human nature. Planes, trains, and automobiles are the best places for text eavesdropping, but one woman took her snooping to a whole new level when she found out some crazy info about her plane neighbor.

The woman noticed her fellow passenger texting someone about assaulting young children, alerted authorities, and lead officers in California and Washington state to arrest two people and find two young victims, authorities said Thursday. The passenger in question is Michael Kellar, who authorities arrested in the city’s airport Monday night after a flight from Seattle. Kellar’s texts led officers to arrest Gail Burnworth in her home in Tacoma.

According to police, the woman who spotted the shady behavior told authorities that the font and screen were so big that she was able to take photos of Kellar’s text conversation. San Jose Police Sgt. Brian Spears told NBC, “The conversations were very particular in regards to sex acts that were to be performed on… children. Some of the sex acts talked about not only molesting children, but performing beastiality.”

Allegedly, the two children who were said to be sexually assaulted were ages 5 and 7, investigators said. Authorities say that Burnworth had access to children as a baby-sitter and that Kellar, whom she was apparently dating, was getting to the victims through her.

Both suspects are in jail as of Wednesday night. Michael Kellar is accused of attempted child molestation and solicitation of a sex crime. Gail Burnworth was arrested on suspicion of child rape and sexual exploitation of children.