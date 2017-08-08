We Finna Blow Up? Trump Matches North Korea’s Nuke Threats With “Fire & Fury” Threats

Trump Threatens To Meet North Korea With Fury If They Don’t Bacdafucup

President Donald Trump addressed North Korea today over threats their leader made against the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened a “thousands fold” revenge on the U.S. over sanctions placed on the area according to CNN.

Over the weekend, U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to impose strict new sanctions on international trade to North Korea in an efforts to make them abandon their nuclear weapons program.

#BREAKING: President Donald Trump has just issued a stern warning to North Korea. #9Today pic.twitter.com/L3Q2Hmv8K6 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 8, 2017

Trump addressed Kim Jong Un’s threats today during a press conference.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement — and as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and, frankly, power the likes of which the world has never seen before.”

According to a Washington Post report, North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles, becoming a full-fledged nuclear power.