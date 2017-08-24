Steve Mnuchin’s Label Loving Wife Gets A “Ho, Don’t Sit Down” For Fashion Week

Poor Thang! Nobody Like Louise Linton

Louise Linton is learning a hard lesson this week after being evil on Instagram… Her viral post, which has since been deleted, featured tags to designers including Tom Ford, Roland Mouret, Valentino and Hermes, but according to Page Six, many of the designers are cringing at the association:

Valentino quickly denied any ties to Linton, as did Tom Ford. A Valentino rep told WWD, “Louise Linton did not receive any gifted merchandise, compensation or loans from Valentino.”

WELP! That’s embarrassing. To make matters even worse, the label sloring pol’s wife is likely to be persona non grata at New York Fashion week this fall despite previous appearances at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Public Library’s Library Lions gala and Fashion Week’s Dressed to Kilt Benefit:

One top fashion insider added, “Louise won’t be invited to Fashion Week or the big galas. And she certainly won’t be appearing in Vogue, if her wedding pictures [with Trump] hadn’t already killed her chances with Anna Wintour.”

While this has been the first encounter with Linton for much of the public, apparently she’s already made quite an impression in Washington, DC:

An administration insider told us, “Louise loves the spotlight. At the Inauguration, she looked like a Barbie doll. You would never see Melania post a photo of herself striding in front of her husband, name-dropping expensive designer labels, especially on a government trip to discuss tax policy. She needs to exercise more discretion.”

She’s super tacky right?

Oh, but it gets worse for Linton AND Mnuchin. Thanks to all the scrutiny a watchdog group called Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is now questioning whether the couple was really in Kentucky for gov’t business OR if the primary objective was getting a great view of the solar eclipse.

The Courier-Journal said that Mnuchin had answered questions at the Olmsted hotel, in a meeting sponsored by the Louisville Chamber of Commerce.

‘The two were headed to Fort Knox with (Senate Leader Mitch McConnell) after the lunch to tour the bullion reserve at the Army post and view the eclipse,’ the paper reported. For CREW, that appears to have set off Fort-Knox-sized alarm bells, with the organization putting in a Freedom of Information Act request for related records. It wants to see ‘all records concerning authorization for and the costs of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s use of a government plane to travel to Lexington, Kentucky on Monday, August 21, accompanied by his wife Louise Linton.’ It also wants ‘copies of all records concerning authorization for and the costs of Secretary Mnuchin’s use of a government plane for any purpose since his appointment as Treasury Secretary.’ It claims that the documents ‘would shed light on the justification for Secretary Mnuchin’s use of a government plane, rather than a commercial flight, for a trip that seems to have been planned around the solar eclipse and to enable the Secretary to secure a viewpoint in the path of the eclipse’s totality.’CREW added: ‘At a time of expected deep cuts to the federal budget, the taxpayers have a significant interest in learning the extent to which Secretary Mnuchin has used government planes for travel in lieu of commercial planes, and the justification for that use.’

Ruh-Ruh Scooby! Just so y’all know, SW Kentucky (100 miles from Ft. Knox) was positioned for the best views of the eclipse. SMH.

On Monday a government spokesperson said Linton’s seat on the taxpayer-funded flight was paid for by her husband.