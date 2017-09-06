Cho Dumba$$ Up: Heretical Headazz Ray Lewis Says Nessa Ruined Kaepernick’s Potential Ravens Job

Image via Splash/Getty/Steve Madan/NFL Alumni/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ray Lewis Claims Nessa’s Tweet Ruined Kaepernick’s Chance At Ravens Gig

Shut the F**K up already. We don’t believe you, and you’ll NEVER have enough people.

Ray Lewis took his *allegedly* murderous azz to “Inside The NFL” last night to spew some of the dumbest sh!t he’s ever said. And for Ray Lewis, that’s saying a LOT.

Lewis claims that he was fighting tooth-and-nail behind the scenes on behalf of Colin Kaepernick. He claims that he was talking to Ravens’ owner Steve Bisciotti about getting a quarterback gig in Baltimore.

However, let Ray tell it, all of his pure-hearted work was undone by a single tweet from Kaep’s girlfriend, HOT 97 personality, Nessa.

Nessa sent the above tweet last month after Lewis, a Black man, slammed Colin for speaking out for the civil rights of, wait for it, Black people.

Peep what this tap-dancer said on national TV according to Deadspin:

When me and Steve Bisciotti were talking, this is what we were talking about, Judy. We were talking about giving this kid an opportunity to get back in the National Football League. Look, this is what I wanted to share with people. I have been fighting for this kid behind the table like nobody has … I’ve never been against Colin Kaepernick. But I am against the way he’s done it. Then, his girl [Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend] goes out and put out this racist gesture and doesn’t know we are in the back office about to try to get this guy signed. Steve Bisciotti has said it himself, ‘How can you crucify Ray Lewis when Ray Lewis is the one calling for Colin Kaepernick?

Ray went on to say:

When they called me, it was to say, ‘Yes or no?’ … We were going to close the deal to sign him … Steve Bisciotti said, ‘I want to hear Colin Kaepernick speak to let me know that he wants to play football.’ … And it never happens because that picture comes up the next day.

So the Ravens were amped and ready to give Kaep a job, but a supportive girlfriend’s meme made them change their mind? The story is so unbelievably stupid and borderline offensive to any reasonable person’s intellect that Lewis’ co-host Phil Simms didn’t even believe it.

Simms asked Ray why he had never heard this story from anyone anywhere ever before, and Ray’s response was:

“Because everyone wanted to tell their own story!”

*blank face emoji*

Ray Lewis probably uses mayonnaise to condition his hair.