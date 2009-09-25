Don’t Believe the Hype: Nas and Kelis Still Headed Towards Divorce

Don’t let the happy smiles and good times fool you, Nas and Kelis are still planning for divorce.

Despite recent appearances at NYC events a couple weeks ago, Nas and Kelis are still planning to go through with their divorce court hearing on November 2oth. The estranged couple had been seen at various parties together which led people to believe that maybe after the birth of their son Knight, they would try and work things out. We guess for Nas, he’d rather eliminate the stress and the theory that it’s cheaper to keep her. Kelis can’t take what he don’t have.