Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 8 Times Black-ish’s Dre Kept It Super Real About Being A Black Man
Black-ish’s Dre Johnson Keeps It Funny And REAL
Just because the Johnsons are living goals, doesn’t mean there aren’t boundaries to be had.
Yes, there is some privilege in having money, a beautiful wife, home, kids and career but, Dre Johnson is quick to remind folks that there’s still things he just won’t touch…like someone’s abandoned white baby. Dre Johnson is pure comedy, and we’re happy he’s returning with Black-ish this fall on ABC on October 3rd.
Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see 8 times Dre kept it SUPER REAL and funny about being a black man today.
1. Dre isn’t touching that white abandoned baby. Not today, no ever.
2. When Dre tells his son what basketball shoes are really used for.
3. He’s not well versed in white women, so don’t ask.
4. Dre bonding with his wife over mistrusting white people is SUPER Black and hilarious.
5. Dre keeps it real here about Black people and police brutality. Sad but, important scene.
6. Dre teaches his children to be unapologetically Black and VIP.
7. Dre explains to white people how America never worked for black people.
8. Dre and the rest of his family reacting to police violence towards innocent black folks is the ultimate keep it real moment. Dre tells everyone to “wake up!”
