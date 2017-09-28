Keeping Up With The Johnsons: 8 Times Black-ish’s Dre Kept It Super Real About Being A Black Man

Black-ish’s Dre Johnson Keeps It Funny And REAL

Just because the Johnsons are living goals, doesn’t mean there aren’t boundaries to be had.

Yes, there is some privilege in having money, a beautiful wife, home, kids and career but, Dre Johnson is quick to remind folks that there’s still things he just won’t touch…like someone’s abandoned white baby. Dre Johnson is pure comedy, and we’re happy he’s returning with Black-ish this fall on ABC on October 3rd.

Don’t believe us? Hit the flip to see 8 times Dre kept it SUPER REAL and funny about being a black man today.