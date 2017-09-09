Knifed Up? Teairra Marie Displays New Slimmy Trimmy Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: TV personality Teairra Mari attends the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event on September 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

 

Teairra Mari Slims Down

Love and Hip Hop Hollweird’s Teairra Mari looked refreshed and de-plumped in a recent post on social media. The singer went from voluptuous to fit it looks like. TT is sporting a nice, trimmed up waist line and even some leg definition. Reportedly the get up was for a photoshoot for an upcoming album. Does she look knifed up to ya’ll?

Teairra is coming for wigs 🔥 #TeairraMari #MariMobb #lhhh #lhhhollywood

A post shared by 💋Teairra Marí (Fan Page) 💋 (@missmariupdates) on

This is how she looked earlier this year.

Previously, TT went on record about her plastic surgery, she could have double-dipped. She could’ve also kicked her nasty alcohol habit for good, losing thousands of extra calories.

A vast improvement…thoughts?

 

Categories: For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus