Knifed Up? Teairra Marie Displays New Slimmy Trimmy Cakes

Teairra Mari Slims Down

Love and Hip Hop Hollweird’s Teairra Mari looked refreshed and de-plumped in a recent post on social media. The singer went from voluptuous to fit it looks like. TT is sporting a nice, trimmed up waist line and even some leg definition. Reportedly the get up was for a photoshoot for an upcoming album. Does she look knifed up to ya’ll?

Teairra is coming for wigs 🔥 #TeairraMari #MariMobb #lhhh #lhhhollywood A post shared by 💋Teairra Marí (Fan Page) 💋 (@missmariupdates) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

This is how she looked earlier this year.

Previously, TT went on record about her plastic surgery, she could have double-dipped. She could’ve also kicked her nasty alcohol habit for good, losing thousands of extra calories.

A vast improvement…thoughts?