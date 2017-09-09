Woke Black Hollywood: Jordan Peele And Spike Lee Team Up For New “Black Klansman” Film

Jordan Peele And Spike Lee Together For New Film

Spike Lee and Jordan Peele are working together on a new film“Black Klansman,” a crime thriller about a Black police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan. Also going through negotiations to be involved is HBO’s “Ballers” actor and son of Denzel Washington, John David Washington.

The movie is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a Black detective in Colorado Springs in 1978. He answered an ad in the local newspaper seeking new Klan members and not only gained membership, but rose through the ranks to become the head of the local chapter. Stallworth was able to gather all sorts of inside intelligence by pretending to be a white supremacist on the phone or via other forms of correspondence. He would send a white fellow officer in his place for any in-person meetings. During his undercover work, Stallworth managed to sabotage several cross-burnings and other activities of the notorious hate group.

No word on when this movie will be released, but following Peele’s movie debut with “Get Out,” it’s sure to be something spectacular.