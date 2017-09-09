Damn, Gina: Regina Hall Is Hosting This Year’s VH1 “Hip Hop Honors”

VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers’ Is Next Weekend

Regina Hall is set to host while Missy Elliot will perform on the VH1 annual special “Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers,” which is airing next weekend, September 18. The event is in the style of a 90’s block party, broadcasting from Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The special will celebrate important moments from television, film, and music that came from the decade. Missy Elliot’s performance will also pay tribute to the 90’s.

In addition to Missy’s performance, it was announced earlier that Martin Lawrence will be honored on the program for his work on “Martin,” which ran from 1992 to 1997.

More honorees and performances will be announced in the future, but you’ll be able to see it all on September 18th.