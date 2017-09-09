Lookin’ Fresh, G: LeBron James Walked In KITH’s NYFW Show To Debut His New Sneakers

LeBron Was The Last Model In KITH’s NYFW Show

LeBron James has been teasing his upcoming collaboration with KITH and their founder Ronnie Fieg for a while now–and this is just the latest on their work together. Though these sneakers aren’t KITH-related, the debut of his new LeBron 15s has everybody talking. James came out at the end of the runway show with his head down, then revealed his identity and continued to mouth the words to Kanye’s verse on “H.A.M.”

LeBron closing out the show 👑 pic.twitter.com/9Nvusq3yzl — Karizza Sanchez (@karizzasanchez) September 8, 2017

Scottie Pippen was also in KITH’s fashion week show, modeling actual clothes from their collection and keeping a stern face down the runway. Fellow baller fashion killas Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony were in the building for NYFW as well and showed love to Bron after his runway performance.

After the debut of the bright floral colorway for his new LeBron 15s, he also took to Instagram to snap a picture of another “ghost” version that will be coming out in the near future as well.