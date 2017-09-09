Squash The Throne: Jay Z And Kanye Are Just Inches From Working It Out And Being Back Cool Again

Kanye West Requests Meeting With Jay-Z

Looks like ‘Ye is ready to get his “Big Brother” back once and for all.

If you’ll recall, Kanye kicked up dust with the Carter fam during a rant he went on during his Saint Pablo tour, shortly before his breakdown late last year.

Jay-Z spoke on the situation during a recent sit-down interview with Elliott Wilson for Tidal, and said that even though Kanye had clearly crossed a line, he was sure that they would get past it once the necessary conversation was had.

Now, TMZ reports that Kanye has reached out for a face-to-face with Jay. Apparently he wants to get everything out and put an end to the awkwardness that the rift has caused between the two families.

We’re ready to see these two be a team again! Hopefully Kanye doesn’t let his reckless mouth screw up this meetup whenever it goes down.

Both these men will be fathers of three come January, so it’d be great if they can get those playdates Kanye mentioned rolling in the near-future.

Getty/Splash