Exclusive: Mary J. Blige & Kendu Owe $1.7 Million

R&B Diva And Estranged Husband Facing Money Trouble

Mary J. Blige and her soon-to-be-ex husband Kendu Isaacs may be in the process of getting a divorce, but they are still joined at the hip when it comes to money matters.

That’s because the exes have been accused of owing nearly $2 million.

The Internal Revenue Service last week slapped the one time couple with a federal tax lien for $1.7 million in back taxes.

In total, the feds said their couple – who are in the midst of a bitter divorce – are in the hole to the tune of $1,764,724, according to public records obtained by BOSSIP.

The IRS doesn’t mess around when it comes to collecting debts, so Mary and Kendu could face seizure of their homes, cash or other assets in order to pay the bill.

Mary has hit the road and is in the midst of a national tour to bring in money after a judge ordered her to pay Kendu some $30,000 a month in temporary child support so he can get back on his feet.

Mary and Kendu were married for 12 years before she called it quits earlier this year. She said her husband – who was also her manager – cheated on her and misappropriated more than $400,000 of her money on dubious “business expenses.”

However, this isn’t the first time that Mary has apparently single handedly pulled the pair out of a financial hole. Last year, the “Not Gon’ Cry” singer cleared a tax debt to the state of New Jersey for $166,292 as well as $30,915 to the state in 2013, according to public records. And in 2007, records show that Blige coughed up $1.9 million to settle another IRS tax debt.