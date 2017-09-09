Jesus Take The Wheel: Pregnant D.C. Woman Delivers Baby After Boyfriend Sets Her On Fire

Image via Getty

Pregnant Woman Gives Birth After Boyfriend Sets Her On Fire

We’ve reported a LOT of terrible, awful, outrageously unbelievable things over the years, but never anything like this…

According to NBCWashington, a pregnant woman in Prince George’s County named Andrea Grinage was doused in flammable fluids and set ablaze by her psychopath boyfriend.

There are no details as to what led to the violent incident, but the trauma forced Grinage into an early labor. A medical emergency crew rushed Andrea to the hospital while her body was severely covered with burns where she then delivered a baby girl 7 weeks premature.

PG County police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan commended Andrea on her strength and awareness:

“She was very brave. We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was — critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person,” Donelan said.

Cops say the ain’t-sh!t boyfriend has surrendered to authorities in D.C. where Andrea believes he went to do harm to her family. Charges against him are pending.

There isn’t a Hell hot enough for this guy to be sent to for setting a pregnant woman on fire.

Hopefully there is something excruciatingly painful waiting for him in the bing.